On Native American Day, Gov. Newsom announces tribal monument where Junipero Serra statue once stood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of legislation Friday, Native American Day, to honor and support Native people in California.

The bills included creating a monument at the Capitol Park, health care access for Native American children, and replacing Columbus Day judicial holiday with one honoring Native Americans.

The statue bill is authored by Asm. James Ramos, the first California Native American elected to the state Legislature. The bill will place a monument honoring Sacramento-area tribes in Capitol Park where the statue of Junipero Serra used to stand.

The Junipero Serra statue was torn down by demonstrators in July of 2020.

Serra was an 18th century Roman Catholic priest who founded nine of California's 21 Spanish missions. Serra sought to convert Native Americans to Christianity. But his legacy has come under scrutiny for his role in the colonial period that critics say devastated Native American tribes and their culture. The law allows tribal nations to plan, construct and maintain the memorial.

“Today’s action sends a powerful message from the grounds of Capitol Park across California underscoring the state’s commitment to reckoning with our past and working to advance a California for All built on our values of inclusion and equity,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom signed another bill by Asm. Ramos, which creates a task force of tribal representatives to develop recommendations to protect the right of Native American students to wear spiritual and cultural items at high school graduations.

“I am proud to have carried these important bills recognizing California’s First People for their unique and diverse heritage and invaluable contributions to our state,” Asm. Ramos said. “Governor Newsom has worked with us side-by-side to address historic wrongs and inequities that continue to affect our communities, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

