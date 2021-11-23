'Shop Black Friday Sacramento' kicking off fifth annual Black-owned business showcase

Co-founder of the Black Friday Coalition Berry Accius said vendor applications are still available through Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The community-based coalition Shop Black Friday Sacramento is set to host dozens of small businesses in Florin Square Shopping Center on Friday and Saturday.

With the goal being convincing shoppers around Sacramento to buy from Black-owned businesses the coalition plans to showcase, co-founder of the event Berry Accius said the idea for Shop Black Friday came about as he learned from the 1928 Tulsa race massacres that Black residents suffered.

A strip of Black-owned businesses in the city dubbed "Black Wall Street" were destroyed by white residents in the almost 100-year-old riot that targeted their Black neighbors.

"(We) need for African Americans to be more economically self-sufficient and creating an alternative for Black people to share in the Holiday festivities," Accius said. "We want to get back to the days when our dollars cycled through the community of Black Walk Street."

Vendors selling everything from clothing merchandise to food and jewelry will have booths in Florin Square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, and interested entrepreneurs can apply here.

