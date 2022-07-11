Local non-profits hosts 'Sneaker Ball' in Sacramento to support young men of color

The organization, Improve Your Tomorrow, raised more than $300,000 to provide college support and mentorship opportunities to program participants.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local non-profit is taking strides to help close the college achievement gap for young men of color.

The organization, Improve Your Tomorrow, hosted a Sneaker Ball at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento this weekend. Organizers told ABC10 around 200 people attended the event and guests wore black tie outfits with a fresh pair of kicks.

“We know that young men of color are exceptional: they are ambitious, hard-working and intelligent, but unfortunately, they are the least likely young people to graduate high school and the least likely young people to attend college so Improve Your Tomorrow provides wrap-around support services from 7th grade to college completion — mentorship, tutoring, college tours,” said Michael Lynch, Co-Founder/CEO of Improve Your Tomorrow.

The organization raised more than $300,000 to continue its mission and help create a lasting impact on thousands of young men of color.

Find out more about Improve Your tomorrow HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: New youth center opens in Rancho Cordova