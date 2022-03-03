Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation raises awareness for federal recognition

Saturday’s event will take place in Downtown Mariposa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers are asking people to meet at the courthouse before the march.

MARIPOSA, Calif. — In a fight to raise awareness and gather support, the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation is holding an event Saturday to bring attention to their campaign for federal recognition.

The reasoning for the March 5 event, and the Nation’s campaign for federal recognition, actually dates back to 1984. That is when the Nation filed its federal acknowledgment petition. Now close to 40 years later, the Nation is still working, raising awareness and doing what it can to finally be federally recognized.

"Having federal recognition would, first of all, establish a government-to-government relationship. Right now, we are kind of at the will of whatever agencies we're working with and having that recognition kind of levels up our spot at the table," said Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation Secretary Tara Fouch-Moore.

What is federal recognition?

To understand why the Nation is filling for federal recognition, it is important to know what exactly it is.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs website, “The acknowledgment process is the Department’s administrative process by which petitioning groups that meet the criteria are given Federal "acknowledgment" as Indian Tribes and by which they become eligible to receive services provided to members of Indian Tribes.”

Those filling for federal recognition are vetted through anthropological, genealogical, historical research methods, OFA reviews, verifications, and the office evaluates groups’ petitions for Federal acknowledgment as Indian Tribes.

“Basically, it is a formal recognition by the U.S. government that we exist as a sovereign nation,” Fouch-Moore said.

According to a document on the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation’s website that breaks down why they are applying for recognition, here are a few of the reasons why they're seeking it:

Indian Child Welfare

Health Services

Education

Housing

To read the full list of goals that the Nation hopes federal recognition will achieve, click HERE.

"Getting federally recognized would be very helpful for our tribe. It would help with health care and education for our children and being able to keep up our culture," said Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation Director-At-Large Acacia Coats. "So, it would just help us out tremendously in all sorts of different ways."

According to Fouch-Moore, there are over 650 members in the Nation.

Federal recognition events timeline

According to a timeline on the Nation’s website, things began moving on Apr. 14, 1982, when the Nation filed its letter of intent to petition for federal acknowledgment.

Through the 1980s and 1990s, the Nation went back and forth with the Deputy to the Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs [AS-IA]. Then on Nov. 1, 2010, the Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA) placed the Nation’s petition on active consideration. From 2010 to 2018, suspensions and extensions delayed the process.

Then on Nov. 16, 2018, the AS-IA issued a Proposed Finding Against federal acknowledgment. According to a document from the Nation, the report from the AS-IA found "that the combined evidence is insufficient to demonstrate that a predominant portion of the petitioner constitutes a distinct community for the time period at 'the present' under criterion 83.7(b). Therefore, the petitioner does not meet criterion 83.7(b)."

"They honed in on this one and give us a proposed negative finding back in 2018 saying that yes, we used to be a tribe and that's well documented but in modern days, basically since the 80s we don't constitute as a distinct Indian community, which is really disappointing and just frankly untrue," Fouch-Moore said.

"They gave us this proposed finding and now have charged us with proving that we exist as a community, which no other racial group has been asked to do that, no other religious group is asked to do that," Fouch-Moore said.

In 2019, the Nation went to Washington D.C for a meeting with the Office of Federal Acknowledgment about the report.

Moving forward

From 2018 to the present, the Nation has had an open public comment period on the proposed finding and has been waiting to respond. The deadline for the Nation's response and the end of public comment is set for May 16, according to Fouch-Moore.

According to their website, the Nation is proposing that AS-IA withdraw the Proposed Finding, consider the Nation’s petition under the standard for unambiguous previous federal acknowledgment, and issue a new Proposed Finding.

"Having this march on March 5 is a way for our community to come out and support us," Coats said.

Saturday’s event will take place in Downtown Mariposa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers are asking people to meet at the courthouse before the march.