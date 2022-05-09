Sacramento carves out new Racial Equity Advisor full-time role

Mayor Darrell Steinberg's current chief of staff Kelly Fong Rivas will take on the new role as Racial Equity Advisor to the mayor on May 16.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced he will now have a senior staff member working full-time on furthering racial equity in Sacramento.

Kelly Fong Rivas is set to become Sacramento's first Racial Equity Advisor to the mayor starting May 16.

Rivas has been chief of staff to the mayor since 2017 and served as staff to the city's recently-formed Racial Equity Committee. She also continues her work in public health, crisis management and expansion of the Substance Use Respite and Engagement Center (SURE Center).

According to Steinberg, the full-time role of Racial Equity Advisor to the mayor includes:

Developing a municipal reparations initiative

Supporting the city's work over the coming years on the Sacramento Center On Racial Equity (SCORE) Initiative

“Having Kelly work on racial equity full time will speed our City’s ongoing effort to put meaningful engagement and equity at the heart of all of our spending and policy decisions,” Steinberg said.