Hundreds gather at Unity Against Hate rally at California State Capitol

Across the U.S., hundreds gather in unity in protest against hate acts of hatred against people in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in Sacramento and Davis and 18 cities in the U.S. plus Canada and Australia to the Unity Against Hate rally on May 15.

The organizers for the International Unity Against Hate Rally invited people of all backgrounds to stand up against hate towards the people who identify as part of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

At the California State Capitol, hundreds gathered to listen to community leaders talk about the change needed and celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community through chanting, music and dancing.

“We are standing with you today to denounce the hate attacks against the Asian community,” South Sacramento Pastor Tecoy Porter.

Each leader shared how the Asian and Pacific Islander community has been affected in California's history and ways California could continue to affect change for the benefit of all oppressed communities.

“I’m the first Asian-American to represent Sacramento in the state legislature," State Senator Richard Pan said. "It is in these halls where they passed laws to prevent us from owning property."

Speakers included Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Senator Richard Pan, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Assistant Chief Prosecutor Thien Ho, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, Dr. Hendry Ton and more.

According to the latest data from Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism across the U.S., 6,603 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The data also shows about 40% of the hate incidents reported in the past year occurred in California, with the top reported hate incidents including verbal harassment, shunning, and physical assault. Civil rights violations and online harassments are some of the other hate incidents reported against people of Asian descent.