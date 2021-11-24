x
Race and Culture

'They become our family' | U.S. farming couple gives refuge to Afghans

Fleeing their home country, some Afghan refugees have picked up their lives in the remote town of Fergus Falls near the North Dakota border.
Ihsanullah Patan, left, a horticulturist and refugee from Afghanistan, sits for a portrait with Caroline Clarin, right, whom he worked with in Afghanistan, and her wife, Sheril Raymond, at his home in Fergus Falls, Minn., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A U.S. Department of Agriculture adviser in Afghanistan, Clarin along with her wife have been using their own time and money to get Afghans who worked for her program out of the country. Those who have started their life in the remote town of Fergus Falls near the North Dakota border say they consider them family. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A Minnesota woman who worked as an agricultural adviser in the hinterlands of Afghanistan has been using her own time and money to get the Afghans who worked for her program out of the country. So far, five of the men and their families have made it out with Caroline Clarin's help. The 12 agricultural specialists, all traditional Afghan men, formed a deep, unexpected bond with their boss. Her wife, Sheril Raymond, has been helping the families start their life in the remote town of Fergus Falls near the North Dakota border. The Afghans say they consider them family. 

The the full story here.

