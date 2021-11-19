x
Race and Culture

USC to name building for tribal historian Joe Medicine Crow

Medicine Crow died at age 102 in 2016.

LOS ANGELES — A University of Southern California building that had been named for a former president who was a eugenicist will be renamed for the late Joseph Medicine Crow, a USC graduate who became the tribal historian for Montana's Crow Nation and published influential works on Native American history and culture. 

The Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs will be dedicated in a ceremony in spring 2022. USC President Carol L. Folt also announced Thursday that a scholarship program for Native American students will be established in his name. 

Medicine Crow died at age 102 in 2016.

Read the full AP story here.

