'Things have changed, but in many ways they have not' | 40 years after Vincent Chin's death

The murder of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American, sparked protests that drew national attention. Today, the surge in anti-Asian violence continues to be alarming.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 40 years ago, Vincent Chin was beaten to death by two white autoworkers. Chin was a 27-year-old Chinese American, but he was attacked because he was perceived to be the cause for the loss of American jobs due to Japanese automotive imports, according to witnesses at the time.

He was attacked on June 19, 1982 in Detroit and died days after on June 23.

Timothy Fong, a professor of ethnic studies at California State University, Sacramento, was a journalist at the time and recalled writing about the trials that followed after. None of the assailants ever spent a full day in jail, and the case became a pivotal point for Asian American activism.

"It really became the first national movement among Asian Americans across the country and across different ethnic groups," Fong said.

He said the perception of Chin as simply Asian, with no regard to his ethnic background, reveals a disturbing trend.

"That sets a mistake in identity, a lumping of all Asians together," Fong said. He said this belief could be applied to hate crimes today, especially when looking at the impacts of the pandemic.

"We can all equally be victims regardless of ethnic group. More recently, a lot of anti-Asian sentiment (has been) aimed at COVID-19 and accusations of COVID-19 coming from China, (but) it's not just Chinese people who have been attacked and harmed," Fong said.

More than 9,000 hate incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate between March of 2020 and June of 2021, according to its national report.

Still, there has been some progress.

"There has been some political attention on the anti-Asian violence and sentiments that have been emerging, and they continue to grow," Fong said. However, he said the longstanding stereotypes of Asian Americans as "perpetual foreigners" is still a cause for concern.

Asian Americans are among the least likely racial groups in the U.S. to feel that they completely belong, according to the 2022 STAATUS Index Report. Only 67% of Asian Americans born in the U.S. feel they are accepted.

"Those who are born in the United States, it's the only country we know," Fong said. "To work really hard and have an education... and to not feel that we belong, that we're not welcome... I think that's a real irony."

Fong pointed to social acceptance and social awareness in society, whether it be in politics, education or in the media, as a necessary step to achieve that sense of belonging. He said advocacy was another key component.

"It's not just about what happens to us but how we respond to what happens to us," Fong said. "How do we take responsibility for change?"

As the nation commemorates Chin's death, it also serves as a reminder of all the lives that were cut short by racialized violence.

"Keep in mind there are lots of other incidents that happened that are hidden away in history," Fong said.

