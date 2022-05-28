SCUSD closes investigation into racist targeting of West Campus High School vice principal, no suspects have been identified

“What is clear from this report is that a member of our staff was targeted with racist language," SCUSD Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar.

The school district made the public announcement on Friday, in a press release, stating "an investigation into racist graffiti and social media activity is now complete and a report has been issued."

Dr. Elysse Versher, who's the vice principal at West Campus High, says students spray-painted the 'N-word' five times on a wall, near her designated parking spot and posted threats on social media.

The district, along with the Sacramento Police Department, began investigating the case. While police investigated the incident as hate crime vandalism, SCUSD obtained a separate investigator.

According to the district, the investigator was tasked with determining:

Whether racially derogatory terms written on campus property and/or on social media were directed towards West Campus Vice Principal, Dr. Elysse Versher.

Whether site administration failed to take appropriate action in response to that conduct.

In six months the investigator to interviewed 46 witnesses and reviewed evidence in the case. That includes social media images, emails, surveillance footage from the surrounding area, and more.

According to SCUSD, the investigator determined that the racial slurs were, indeed, directed towards Versher, but "no student, staff member, or other individual has been identified to have written the graffiti."

SCUSD also states the investigator found "West Campus High School administration took appropriate preliminary steps upon learning of the racial slur incidents."

“Racist language and actions have no place at our schools, and will not be tolerated at West Campus or anywhere in our district,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “The District is committed to addressing racism and hoped that this investigation would lead to accountability for anyone who participated in this racist activity at West Campus. I am frustrated and disappointed that those responsible have not yet been identified. We know many in our community share this frustration.”

ABC10's Race and Culture team conducted an interview with Versher in March. "I have pleaded with the district for three years to intervene on my behalf. I've been racially terrorized," Versher said. "The district could have intervened years ago to avoid the racial hate crime. It's broken me."

Two months later, Versher submitted a notification of resignation to the district. The resignation will be effective June 17, 2022.

“What is clear from this report is that a member of our staff was targeted with racist language," Aguilar said. "This should never happen. We appreciate Dr. Versher’s service to our students. While we respect her decision to separate from Sac City Unified, we remain committed to treating incidents of racism with the utmost seriousness and will seek more ways to learn and improve district wide,”

SPD is still investigating the hate crime. Detectives from the Bias Crimes Task Force are handling the case. In December, the team reviewed surveillance video footage from West Campus High. As a result, detectives spotted three people on camera. Police are still asking the community for help in identifying the individuals for possible questioning.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.