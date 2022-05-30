'It has anti-Blackness' | West Campus High students demand change after racist incident in November

On Thursday, the Black Student Union held a silent protest in support of vice principal Dr. Elysse Versher.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Black Student Union (BSU) at West Campus High School is calling on the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) to make immediate change after a racist incident happened on campus in November.

Dr. Elysse Versher, who is the school's vice principal, said students spray-painted the 'N-word' five times on a wall near her designated parking spot.

SCUSD recently closed the investigation, saying "those responsible have not yet been identified." The Sacramento Police Department is still looking into the case as a hate crime vandalism.

On Thursday, BSU members, along with other students, held a silent protest in support of Versher. Students walked out of class, holding signs and demanding answers from SCUSD and other school officials.

"It was not to disrupt any classes," said Nevaeh Turk, BSU leader at West Campus High. "We really just wanted to have a voice. Fighting for Dr. Versher is so important because we're not only fighting for her, we're fighting for ourselves."

BSU members submitted a list of demands to the school district, including:

More Black representation on campus

Consequences for discrimination for both students and staff members

Dismissal of school principal John McMeekin

Information about the SCUSD investigation into the racist incident targeting Versher

More funding for cultural clubs

Upholding a physically and mentally safe environment for students on campus

Community activist Berry Accius is helping students push for change. He said West Campus High, along with other schools under SCUSD, lack community and support for Black students and staff members.

"It has anti-Blackness," Accius said. "The students wanted to speak out on it. We're happy to cultivate their voices to challenge the norm. We have to see significant change from the principal and school district."

BSU members, Accius and others plan on attending a Call To Action on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at West Campus High. Versher's legal team is expected give more information to the public about her case.