Sacramento organization consistently cares for the homeless

Brown Bag Lunch Program provides meals for hundreds of homeless people in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Now, more than ever, those who are unsheltered are in need of food, water, and of course warm clothing. That's exactly why the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Brown Bag Lunch Program is stepping up to meet that need.

Every Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., they're in downtown Sacramento handing out sack lunches, warm clothes, and other supplies to assist the homeless community.

"We feed them a brown bag lunch. We have shelf-stable items included in the lunch," stated Marilynn Fairgood, coordinator of the program. They can come and get a lunch any morning."

On Tuesday morning, thanks to the generosity of other donors, they collected nearly 300 coats and over 600 pairs of socks to give out to those in need. Due to the recent cold weather, there were roughly a hundred people lined up before 8 a.m. this morning to grab the warm clothing.

"All of Sacramento has a love for the homeless and they want things to get better, and this is one of the ways that we can do that for the people who are sleeping in the streets," stated Dot O'Connor, a volunteer.

Even though they realize they can't feed every single homeless person in the Sacramento area, nothing is going to stop them from trying.

"We do it because we love our brothers and sisters," stated O'Connor. "We're all part of this together. And with COVID it's getting worse."

For those who may be interested in volunteering, helping out, or providing aid, please visit www.cathedralsacramento.org.

