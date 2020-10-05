Sacramento organization donates ramen noodles to those in need

All My Friends Get Fed organization partners with Kodaiko Ramen to provide resources for people in need.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We've all heard the saying "no one can do everything, but everyone can do something." There's a local organization that's committed to doing just that.

Jake Truong-Jones is a former bartender and the current director of All My Friends Get Fed, an organization focused on providing resources for those in the hospitality industry.

"We got together and we wanted to start a group to provide financial resources, meal assistance and educational scholarships for individuals with the goal of advancing and supporting the hospitality industry in Sacramento," Truong-Jones said.

The organization started right before the pandemic happened, but now their focus is providing for people who have been impacted by it.

"There's a lot of uncertainty right now with financial relief, whether it's unemployment or stimulus checks, and we thought it would be the best way for us to offer a helping hand would be to create a program that would offer support very quickly," Truong-Jones said.

On Saturday evening, he partnered with Kodaiko Ramen to give out free Ramen Bowls to those in need.

"This is a great opportunity for us to try to help out our community while also partnering with Jake and the donors he has," stated Diego Padilla, manager of Kodaiko Ramen. "It's really kinda like bring that together, help that community as a whole."

Truong-Jones and Padilla both agree that a little bit of ramen can go a long way.

"I've had somebody pick up a bowl of ramen who ended up donating ten more bowls. Whatever we can do to keep the ball rolling, it's for the community," Truong-Jones said.

Jake encourages anyone who needs help or who wants to donate to send him an e-mail at AMFG.FED@gmail.com.

