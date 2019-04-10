SACRAMENTO, Calif — Lumpia, sushi, gyros, bratwurst and more are what's cooking at the nine international festivals in the greater Sacramento region.
From the beginning to the end, the month of October is full of different festivals that highlight the diversity of the region.
Sacramento Greek Festival
When: Oct. 4 - 6
Where: 616 Alahambra Boulevard, Sacramento
For 50 years Sacramento has hosted this Greek Festival sharing the culture and food of the Mediterranean region.
Taste The World Food Drink Music Festival
When: Oct. 5
Where: 451 Los Vegas Avenue, Roseville
This festival boasts that each country represented has three dishes to serve.
International Festival Davis
When: Oct. 6
Where: Central Park, 401 C Street, Davis
University of California Davis' clubs and organizations share with the community the different cultures and foods of the world.
Oktoberfest 2019
When: Oct. 11 & 12
Where: Sacramento Turn Verein, 3349 J Street, Sacramento
Turn Verein returns with the 52nd annual Oktoberfest with beer, bratwurst and dancing.
Serbian Food & Culture Festival 2019
When: Oct. 12
Where: Serbian Orthodox Church, 7777 Sunset Avenue, Fair Oaks
Serbian food, drinks and desserts are on the table at this food and culture festival.
American Lebanese & Middle Eastern Festival
When: Oct. 12 & 13
Where: 6811 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael
This festival said it draws in around 2,000 people to enjoy in the culture and food of Lebanon and the middle eastern region.
6th Annual Russian Festival
When: Oct. 12
Where: Holy Ascension Church, 714 13th Street, Sacramento
Russian literature, art, food and more are on display for this celebration.
Sacramento Armenian Food Festival
When: Oct. 25
Where: 614 Alahambra Boulevard, Sacramento
For 72 years Sacramento has hosted this Armenian Food Festival sharing the culture and food of Armenia.
Filipino Fork 2019
When: Oct. 30
Where: Sacramento Turn Verein, 3349 J Street, Sacramento
October is Filipino American History Month. To end the month, celebrate the Filipino culture through food at this event. Proceeds from this event go towards scholarships given by the Phillippine National Day Association.
RELATED:
- 10 Things to do this weekend in Northern California | October 4-6
- Forget bloody mary's, try this vampire drink for $1 all this month at Applebee's
- 2019 Día de los Muertos: Free events, Coco movie screening and more!
FREE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO: 10 Things to do this weekend in Northern California | October 4-6