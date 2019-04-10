SACRAMENTO, Calif — Lumpia, sushi, gyros, bratwurst and more are what's cooking at the nine international festivals in the greater Sacramento region.

From the beginning to the end, the month of October is full of different festivals that highlight the diversity of the region.

When: Oct. 4 - 6

Where: 616 Alahambra Boulevard, Sacramento

For 50 years Sacramento has hosted this Greek Festival sharing the culture and food of the Mediterranean region.

When: Oct. 5

Where: 451 Los Vegas Avenue, Roseville

This festival boasts that each country represented has three dishes to serve.

When: Oct. 6

Where: Central Park, 401 C Street, Davis

University of California Davis' clubs and organizations share with the community the different cultures and foods of the world.

When: Oct. 11 & 12

Where: Sacramento Turn Verein, 3349 J Street, Sacramento

Turn Verein returns with the 52nd annual Oktoberfest with beer, bratwurst and dancing.

When: Oct. 12

Where: Serbian Orthodox Church, 7777 Sunset Avenue, Fair Oaks

Serbian food, drinks and desserts are on the table at this food and culture festival.

When: Oct. 12 & 13

Where: 6811 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael

This festival said it draws in around 2,000 people to enjoy in the culture and food of Lebanon and the middle eastern region.

When: Oct. 12

Where: Holy Ascension Church, 714 13th Street, Sacramento

Russian literature, art, food and more are on display for this celebration.

When: Oct. 25

Where: 614 Alahambra Boulevard, Sacramento

For 72 years Sacramento has hosted this Armenian Food Festival sharing the culture and food of Armenia.

When: Oct. 30

Where: Sacramento Turn Verein, 3349 J Street, Sacramento

October is Filipino American History Month. To end the month, celebrate the Filipino culture through food at this event. Proceeds from this event go towards scholarships given by the Phillippine National Day Association.

