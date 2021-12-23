City of Tracy partners with local non-profit to open warming shelter

The warming shelter at the Good Shephard Community Church will be open all the way through March 31, 2022, and be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

TRACY, Calif. — The city of Tracy partnered with the Tracy Community Connections Center to open up a warming shelter that will operate through March of 2022.

The warming shelter is located at the Good Shepard Community Church from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Guests are required to wear a mask as they enter the warming center, and can be provided a face covering if they don't have one.

Those who use the warming shelter will be provided food, showers and laundry services on some days. They will also have access to case management services.

William Bubba Paris, a former three-time winning Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers, is the executive director and CEO of the Tracy Community Connections Center.

"I don’t just want to be a place where we warehouse people and repeat this cycle," Paris told ABC10. "Everyone who has at least the inkling to get restored, my goal is to move heaven and earth to return them to society that will give them pride in their existence."

Paris said the warming shelter is the second and last warming shelter in city history because of a homeless shelter that will open in 2022. That shelter will be located on Arbor Avenue, between MacArthur and Holly Drives.

Tracy Mayor Nancy Young said in a news release that the warming center represents a needed resource to protect people from the winter temperatures.

"We are excited to partner with Tracy Community Connections Center to offer this valuable service to the community and are grateful to Good Shepard Community Church for sharing their sanctuary with those who need relief from the elements," said Young.