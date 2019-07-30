ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota — Experts agree physical activity is important for good, overall health and well-being at any age. Learning how to exercise properly is essential to developing lasting, healthy habits. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children, between the ages of 6 and 17, get at least 1 hour of vigorous activity each day. But, many kids, especially younger children, may not be in organized sports yet and may not know what to do.

That’s why Wellbeats is hosting a Superhero Training Camp for kids ages 4-10 (with an accompanying adult). The free event is Wednesday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to noon at Minikahda Vista Park (by the soccer field/ outdoor shelter ) in St. Louis Park. Children will learn the basics of movement and physical fitness by completing a strength and endurance-based obstacle course.

Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. The first 50 attendees will receive a free cape. Also, there will be face painting, prizes and giveaways, healthy refreshments, as well as an opportunity to meet real-life superheroes. The St. Louis Park Fire Department will have a fire truck on site for kids to see and learn about.

In addition to learning new ways to move and be active, participants will also have a chance to help others by donating new and gently used tennis shoes to Soles4Souls, an organization that helps people worldwide stay active and healthy with donations of tennis shoes. To learn more click here.

Wellbeats is a Minnesota company that produces on-demand, virtual fitness classes for people at all ages and stages of life. In addition to the Superhero Training Camp, Wellbeats recently launched a new Sports Ready class to help prepare kids to participate in competitive sports. Wellbeats offers more than 400 virtual, on-demand fitness classes that are available through the Apple App Store and through workplace wellness programs.

.