'We just went for it': Valley high school sets Make-A-Wish fundraising record

Williams Field High school collected more than $45,000 for future Arizona wishes this past school year. It was all part of the school's Wish Week.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A group of East Valley high school students are making big dreams come true for local children who are sick. They raised the bar and set records in the middle of a pandemic, collecting big-time donations for Make-A-Wish.

Williams Field High School in Gilbert, collected more than $45,000 for future Arizona wishes this past school year. It was all part of the school's Wish Week. Make-A-Wish said the fundraising effort is the most collected in a Wish Week, in the non-profit's history of working with schools.

Taytem and Nadia were both diagnosed with Wilms' tumors, and are also Wish Kids. The fundraising efforts will help children just like them.

12-year-old Nadia was granted a new harp as her wish from the organization. She was diagnosed with cancer at only 10 years old and said she's now in remission.

Nadia's music is a reminder of community kindness, her harp, a Make-A-Wish dream come true.

“I came in the door to all of my friends and my family, and the harp in the middle of the room here," Nadia said. "So it was really surprising because I had no idea that it was even coming.”

Adriana Colbert, a Williams Field High School student, said they hope to continue their record-breaking fundraising and are thankful for the community's support.

“We just went for it and it ended up really well," Colbert said. "We raised a lot of money for it.”

Williams Field's one campus tradition, Wish Week, will grant four to five wishes, Make-A-Wish said.

12 News on Youtube