Water on Wheels: A solution to basic needs | Everyday Hero

A man, a water tank and the people who need him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewer nominates people and organizations making a difference in our community. This week we want to introduce you to Mark Lytal.

Whether it’s under an overpass or in an open field Lytal is most active during the hottest time of the day. Mark Lytal, an Air Force veteran, is the founder of Water on Wheels an ice water delivery service that travels to homeless camps all over Sacramento.

“We have igloo coolers that we drop off or if people have water bottles, I tell them to bring them on over,” said Lytal.

After retiring from the Air Force, Lytal started volunteering to help the homeless. He soon learned many who live along the river don’t have always access to clean water.

“They will drink the river water and right now the E. coli is really bad,” explained Lytal. When the pandemic hit, many restaurants, gas stations and public bathrooms closed. Lytal says that made it even harder for the homeless to get water.

Lytal often spends his own money and delivers filtered water from his trailer late into the night. He does it for one reason. “I could be out there with them tomorrow. Nobody knows what’s could happen. I want to know that there is someone like me out there to help.”

Along with Water on Wheels, Lytal also runs a mobile shower service for the homeless called Showers on Wheels. You can support his efforts by visiting his website http://www.showupsac.ca/

If you would like to nominate an Everyday Hero, email John Bartell jbartell@abc10.com put Everyday Hero in the subject line.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: