Woodland Police searching for 86-year-old at risk man

According to a Facebook post from police, 86-year-old "Jack" John Colbert was reported missing on July 24.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing at risk man.

"Jack" John Colbert was last seen at the Woodland Memorial Hospital on Saturday, July 24 at 6 p.m, according to a post on the department's Facebook.

Police say, Colbert was possibly driving a tan, 2003 Dodge Intrepid with a CA License #5AFH963. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes. He uses a walker for mobility.