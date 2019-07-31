YUBA CITY, Calif — The Yuba-Sutter Fair will continue its tradition of providing a fun environment when it opens Aug. 1 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said Dave Dillabo, spokesperson for the Yuba-Sutter Fair.

When:

The fair runs Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 and the doors open at noon. The fair closes on Thursday at 11 p.m. and at midnight for the rest of the fair.

What's there:

The fair will keep fan favorites like good food, rides, music and the Grandstand Arena events.

The events at the Grandstand Arena include:

Malicious Monster Truck Tour (8/1)

Premier Truck and Tractor Pulls (8/2)

Tuff Truck and Mud Bogs (8/3)

Twisted Metal Destruction Derby (8/4)

Each day will be filled with livestock and entertainment demonstrations such as Flo the Clown, K9 Kings High Flying Dog Show and the Junior Livestock and Vocational Projects Auction.

A full schedule of events can be found on the fair's website.

How much it cost:

Tickets for adults cost $10. Tickets for children ages 6 to 11 and adults older than 60 cost $6.

On the first day of the fair, tickets for entry will cost $5.

All kids under the age of 11 get in free on Friday.

Seniors and members of the military, whether active or veterans, get free admission on Saturday.

First responders are able to go to the fair for free on Sunday.

Carnival one-day wristbands cost $35.

Tickets to go to events in the grandstand costs $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 11.

How to get there:

The fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Avenue. Parking costs $5 and can be found at the corner of Franklin Road and Wilbur Avenue and the corner of Wilbur Avenue and C Street.

RELATED: How Yuba County is completing four years of road repairs by the end of summer

RELATED: Here's why mules are taking over this small California town | Bartell's Backroads

WATCH MORE Mystery surrounds Yuba City's chickens