MATHER, Calif. — Several economic leaders in the Sacramento region have partnered to bring a pilot-program charter flight that will take off from Mather and land at San Francisco Bay area airports.

Although, separated by 75 miles, the Sacramento region and the Bay Area is regarded as a megaregion with a tremendous economy that generated $875 billion in revenue in 2014, according to the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

“Already with a shared workforce of more than 220,000, Greater Sacramento and the Bay Area are increasingly becoming one labor market,” said Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. “The flow of capital, services and talent across the Northern California megaregion will benefit from more efficient transportation options.”

There were more than 191,000 daily commuters between the two regions in 2013, according to the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. Some choose to travel by Amtrak trains, charter buses, or commercial flights. Still, many continue to commute by car, which can be a grueling commute that can take between 1.5 hours or more than 3.5 hours depending on traffic.

That’s why Sacramento economic leaders with the Greater Folsom Partnership, City of Rancho Cordova, and Greater Sacramento Economic Council partnered with Lux Aviation to begin the charter flight service.



A spacious, two propeller Beechcraft 900 MT will have room to fly eight passengers from Mather Airport to two Bay Area Airports starting this fall.



The flights will go between Mather, San Jose, and the San Carlos Municipal Airports.

The flights will lift off every Tuesday and Thursday over a 12-week period when the pilot-program begins. If the demand is there, then the service will continue after the trial period.

“So, if you take into account the cost of productivity to somebody every time you send them to the Bay Area and back, and you’re losing six hours of productivity and you monetize that, you start to realize that this is an efficient way of doing things,” said Joe Gagliardi, CEO of the Greater Folsom Partnership.

However, at $350 per flight, this charter-service is aimed at corporate executives who can afford the financial cost, but can’t afford losing six hours commuting.

