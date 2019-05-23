SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army Corps of Engineers has started work on the Natomas levee as part of a planned maintenance project expected to last through October.

Crews will be relocating a water pipe and installing a seepage wall, said Tyler Stalker, a spokesperson with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The water pipe is currently underneath the levee and could pose risk to the levee integrity. A seepage wall is being installed to prevent water from seeping underneath the levee and causing damage to it.

“So, Natomas is surrounded by about 42 miles of levee that encompass the entire basin,” Stalker said. “They all help protect it from the rivers surrounding it and flooding.”

RELATED: Sacramento County flood risk | What every person should know

While the project was delayed due to recent wet winter storms, the project was planned and not a result of damage.

Eastbound Garden Highway has been brought down to a single lane under the I-5 overpass as construction begins. There will be more traffic delays as work continues on the levee over the next year.

This project is a part of a series of work being done through 2024 to strengthen Sacramento’s levee system.

WATCH ALSO: Rain storms causing water levels to rise all around Sacramento County