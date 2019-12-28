STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead and three others were injured in a Modesto shooting Friday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to a location in the 1900 block of Vernon Avenue over a "suspicious circumstance" around 4:21 p.m., the sheriff's department said.

They found three gunshot victims, one woman and two men, when they arrived to the scene. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

A fourth gunshot victim drove himself to the hospital. The three surviving victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detectives have processed the scene and are speaking with witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Stanislaus Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sulkowski at (209) 525-7032. An anonymous tip can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips to http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message.

