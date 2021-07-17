1 dead, 1 in hospital after car crashes into semi-truck in Ceres, police say

Ceres police said the crash happened after a Silver Volkswagen Beatle led officers on a high-speed chase near Central Avenue at Herndon Road.

CERES, Calif. — One person is dead, crashing into a semi-truck trailer while trying to flee law enforcement officers on Saturday evening, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Police said they were attempting to stop a Silver Volkswagen Beatle near Central Avenue at Herndon Road at around 6 p.m. The driver led officers on a high-speed chase north of Central Avenue.

The driver lost control of their car and crashed into the semi-truck near Hatch Road.

Ceres Fire personnel had to extricate the Volkswagen Beatle's driver and the passenger from the car.



First responders declared the driver dead on the scene. The passenger is currently in the hospital, where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what prompt officers to attempt to stop the car.

The California Highway Patrol is in charge of investigating the crash and asks anyone with information regarding the case to call 209-545-7440.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9