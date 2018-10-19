If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- One person was killed in a shooting near the Sacramento McClellan Airport in North Highlands, Thursday night.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Harrison Street, located just to the northeast of McClellan Airport.

Officers found the adult male victim suffering from "multiple" gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but he were pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or suspects have been arrested and no descriptions have been released. However, investigators say they're interviewing several witnesses. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

This is the fourth homicide in Sacramento County this week and the 38th homicide on the year, according to police and sheriff data.

