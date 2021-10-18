Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man, might be connected to attempted burglary

The Sacramento Police Department says they responded to the shooting on the 5500 block of 27th Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed after a shooting in Sacramento, California Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department says they responded to the shooting on the 5500 block of 27th Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 17.

One person, only described as male, was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

The man later died of his injuries and the police department said based on some preliminary information, he may have been involved in an attempted burglary and was shot by the homeowner.

However, police said the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives will be canvassing the neighborhood for more information and evidence.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the man's name once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sacramento Police Department's dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or callers can make an anonymous tip to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357)

