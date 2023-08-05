1 hospitalized after shooting near Modesto

Deputies said the shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. in Shackelford.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Modesto Monday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the person was shot in the area of Dover and Midway Avenue in Shackelford. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies are collecting evidence from the shooting and talking to witnesses.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office the victim was preliminarily stabilized.

