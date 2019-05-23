YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured following a road rage shooting on State Highway 70 near Plumas Lake in Yuba County, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on SB Highway 70 near Plumas Lake Boulevard. Authorities say a white sedan heading from Sacramento to Chico got into some kind of altercation with a gold Ford Focus heading in the same direction.

CHP shut down the southbound side of the highway while officers investigated the scene. It was re-opened just after 10:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Sketch of suspect in deadly South Sacramento shooting released

CHP officials say the drivers of the vehicles “exchanged words” when suddenly the driver of the gold Focus pulled out a gun and started firing. Two passengers in the white sedan were hit; the right front passenger was only grazed, but a passenger in the backseat was critically injured and died at the scene.

Officers are still searching for the gold Focus, unknown model year. All three men inside are considered armed and dangerous.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man with short brown hair. One of the passengers is described as a white or Hispanic man with a ponytail. The second passenger is described as a black man with braided hair.

The driver of the white sedan was not injured. None of the victims have been identified.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

WATCH ALSO: Surveillance cams catch road rage in Sacramento | FULL VIDEO