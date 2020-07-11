x
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Suisun City

Officers were called out to a reported shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Gray Hawk Lane.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in a Suisun City neighborhood, Friday night.

Officers were called out to a reported shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Gray Hawk Lane. When they arrived officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound and a second man injured.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There is no information regarding a possible suspect or suspects at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

