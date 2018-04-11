One person was killed while another was injured during a shooting in Lodi early Sunday morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a male shot at a residence in the 400 block of Louie Avenue. Upon arrival, officials located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand, as well as a 26-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The initial investigation suggests at least three suspects entered the victims’ home. An altercation occurred inside, leading to the shooting, police said.

At this time the motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KXTV