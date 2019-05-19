SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6:37 p.m.

Sacramento homicide teams are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one male and injured another on Stonecreek Drive near West El Camino Avenue.

Authorities have not released an age for the victims.

Officers had gone to the area around 2:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls for shots fired in the area. Arriving officers found a male with at least one gunshot wound and provided first aid. This person would ultimately die at the scene.

Another male was also found with at least one gunshot wound. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Currently, officers believe two people were shot by someone else in a targeted shooting.

Sacramento police expect the scene to be active throughout the entire night.

Original Story:

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in the West El Camino Avenue and Stone Creek drive area.

No additional information is available.

Sacramento police are at the scene of a shooting investigation in the West El Camino Ave and Stonecreek Drive area.

ABC10KXTV

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

WATCH MORE: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits