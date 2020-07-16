1 killed, 3 injured in late-night shooting in North Sacramento

Four victims were found when officers arrived. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others injured in a late-night shooting in a neighborhood near North Sacramento on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Traction Avenue and Plaza Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Four victims were found when officers arrived. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three victims were taken to the hospital, one of whom was in critical condition. Investigators say then other two victims were in stable condition. The identities of the victims have not been released, but investigators say all four were adults.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. So far, there is no information on a possible suspect or suspects in this shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, call police immediately.

