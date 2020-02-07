1 killed after shooting in South Sacramento

Officers were responding to a shots fired call near Center Parkway and Mack Road when they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Sacramento overnight.

Investigators tell ABC10 officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Center Parkway and Mack Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene police reported finding one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 5500 block of Mack Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital where they later died. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The crime scene was still blocked off with tape Thursday morning with several officers collecting evidence.

So far, investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects and they have not said what they believe led up to the shooting. A press release on the shooting will be released later Thursday, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Sacramento Police immediately.

