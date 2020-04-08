1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Rio Linda, CHP officials say

Armardeep Singh, 29, killed a 50-year-old man in Rio Linda after he crashed into him head-on, a few minutes before midnight on Monday, Aug. 3.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — California Highway Patrol [CHP] officers arrested a 29-year-old man in a suspected DUI crash that killed one person in Rio Linda.

Officials said Amardeep Singh was driving a grey Toyota Corolla westbound on Elkhorn Boulevard behind a white Audi Sedan just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 3, when he crashed head-on with a white Dodge Van that was being driven by a 50-year-old man. Singh's car continued, sideswiping the Audi Sedan and a white Toyota Tundra that was behind the car he initially crashed into.

Officials said the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Singh was arrested after he was treated at Mercy San Juan Medical Center for suspicion of driving under the influence, officials said. Singh was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for driving under the influence that caused bodily injury or death, causing bodily injury or death with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or higher and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

