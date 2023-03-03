1 man, 1 boy hurt in downtown Sacramento shooting

The shooting happened along the 400 block of K Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a man and a boy were hurt in a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened along the 400 block of K Street around 7:43 p.m. Sunday evening. Police said the two victims had non-life-threatening wounds.

They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

No suspects are in custody, but police said shooting is being actively investigated.

No additional information surrounding the shooting or what led up to it has been released.