1 man dead in Stockton double shooting

Stockton police said a woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to survive.

Citing witnesses, authorities said the victim's vehicle hit several other vehicles after the shooting.

Police don't know the motive behind the shooting, and don't have any suspect information to release at this time.

WATCH ALSO: