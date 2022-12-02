x
1 man hospitalized after Sacramento shooting on 24th Street

Police said the shooting happened on the 5900 block of 24th Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened along 24th Street that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened Monday evening, around 8:14 p.m., on the 5900 block of 24th Street.

Arriving officers found a man with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time. 

