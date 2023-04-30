x
Crime

1 man in hospital after shooting in Sacramento

The shooting happened on the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have launched an investigation after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time. 

The shooting was reported along the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police said arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

