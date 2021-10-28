x
1 man hospitalized after being found shot in car, Stockton police say

Stockton police found the man shot in his car near N. American Street and E. Weber Avenue.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is in the hospital after being shot in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police told ABC10 the man was found shot in his car near N. American Street and E. Weber Avenue. Officer Joe Silva, spokesperson for the police department, said a young child was in the vehicle but wasn't injured. 

Law enforcement did not release information regarding the suspect or the identity of the victim. 

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time. 

