FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One baby is dead and another is fighting for its life after being discovered behind a strip mall in Fairfield on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The horrific discovery was made around 4 p.m., behind the building at 364 Pittman Road, near Interstate 80 on the west side of Fairfield. The building is home to a pizza restaurant and church and is near several local hotels.

According to police, an employee of one of the nearby businesses called Fairfield Police, reporting what appeared to be a woman who had just given birth to twins on the sidewalk behind the strip mall.

The first police officer who arrived on scene found one of the babies had already died. That officer then gave CPR to the other newborn, and as of Tuesday evening, that baby is in the hospital in a stable condition.

The woman believed to have given birth to the two babies was not on the scene when police arrived, but they did find her a few blocks away.

"Based off her appearance, it was obvious that she had recently given birth," Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said, declining to elaborate on that.

Police detained her and took her to the hospital to be treated. She has not been identified. As of Tuesday night, the woman is just detained - not arrested, and police have not released any additional information about her or those two babies.

Many people have been asking on Facebook-- aren't there places to safely surrender unwanted newborns?

"Yes, there are places - fire departments, other places - that are out here that have placards usually displayed-- a hospital, those are places that individuals can take babies to," Jacobsen said.

California's "Safely Surrendered Baby" law tries to clear the way for unwanted newborns to be brought to safety. It allows a mother or guardian to bring a baby within 72 hours of birth to a designated safe surrender site. Those include hospitals and fire departments.

The guardian surrendering the baby won't be charged with a crime, as long as the newborn shows no signs of abuse or neglect. That person doesn't even have to give her or his name.

By law, the person surrendering the baby can change their mind within two weeks and get that baby back.

