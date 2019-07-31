FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One baby is dead and another is fighting for its life after being were discovered near a dumpster in Fairfield on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The horrific discovery was made in the 300 block of Pittman Road, near a business along Interstate 80 on the far west side of Fairfield around 4 p.m.

According to police, a person who works at a business called officers out to check on a woman spotted walking around behind the businesses. That person went to check things out, found the newborns, and called 911.

When officers arrived, they said one of the newborns was already dead. An officer performed CPR on the other baby and it was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have tracked down the person with whom they believe is the mother. That woman, who police said “appeared to have just given birth,” was detained and taken to the hospital to be treated. She has not been identified.

This is a developing story.

