1 person dead after apartment complex shooting in Citrus Heights, police say

Citrus Heights police found the victim after stopping a car leaving the crime scene that matched the description left by 911 callers.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police are investigating a shooting that left at least one dead in Citrus Heights on Friday night.

Police said they learned of a shooting at an apartment complex near 12801 Fair Oaks at around 9:30 p.m.

Officers saw a car leaving the area that matched the description callers described to dispatch. Police stopped the car near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, which is when they learned the driver inside was shot.

Police attempted first aid to the driver but Sacramento Metro Fire Department declared the person dead at the scene.

Police said they cannot release any more information regarding this case because it is still an active investigation. They are asking those who do have information to call 916-727-5524.