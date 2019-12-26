CALIFORNIA, USA — At least 10 people have died and hundreds were arrested after California Highway Patrol's Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).

The MEP started state-wide on Christmas Eve and lasted 30-hours.

During that time, CHP made 271 arrests for driving under the influence and at least 10 people were killed.

"Motorists are encouraged the practice safe driving habits and avoid the 'naughty list'" tweeted CHP.

This isn't the last holiday MEP, another will be conducted over the New Year holiday.

