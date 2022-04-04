Lodi Family Foundation vows $10K reward for information leading to arrests in Sacramento shooting

The Luis G. Alvarez Rewards for Justice Foundation has put up $10,000 to find answers in the shooting.

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — While Sacramento police look for more suspects in Sunday morning's deadly downtown shooting, there is now a large financial incentive for information leading to arrests.

At a Monday news conference in Woodbridge, the Luis G. Alvarez Rewards for Justice Foundation of Lodi announced a $10,000 reward.

"It's because of the community that gets together, goes to our dinners, donates through our foundation that we are able to do this," said Leticia Galvan, whose son bears the foundation's name.

Nearly six years ago, 30-year-old Luis "Chachi" Alvarez was shot and killed by someone at a hotel on Main Street in Lodi. It took about a year, but an arrest was made.

The suspect was convicted and received nine years in state prison.

The nonprofit raises money and uses it to encourage witnesses to come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for unsolved homicides and violent crime.

For mothers, like Galvan, who have lost loved ones to gun violence, the Sacramento shootings are a grim reminder of how she lost her son.

"It's just so hard as a parent to see your son on the ground. It's just really sad. My heart just goes out to all of them," Galvan said, as tears streamed down her cheeks.



"Our hearts break for the families and the friends of who this happened to," said Diego Galvan, V.P. of the Luis G. Alvarez Rewards for Justice Foundation.



While Leticia Galvan has moved forward by helping others, another shooting means that she is living her worst nightmare over again.

Her advice to families going through trauma? Find help, if you need it.



"Go to a support group. Don't be alone because when you're alone you just think about it all the time. And, not that you're not going to, but with help it gets you through," she said.

To learn more about her foundation and how you can help and donate, go to www.lgajfoundation.org.

