12-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in Stockton

Stockton Police say that the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. The 17-year-old male who was also shot is stable.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in Stockton late Saturday night.

Stockton Police said that a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were shot at around 10:30 p.m. in the Civic District, near Buena Vista Avenue and West Flora Street.

Police said in a post on Facebook that the suspect fled after shooting the victims. After officers arrived at the shooting scene, both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 17-year-old boy is stable, while the 12-year-old girl is in critical condition, according to Stockton Police.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. If anyone has information on the shooting, call Stockton Police.

