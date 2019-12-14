SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies say a 12-year-old reported being robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened on the 8100 block of Yorkton Way just after 3 p.m..

Deputies went to the area and did a search, but no arrests were made.

READ ALSO: Skateboarding suspect accused of robbing an Elk Grove gas station arrested, police say

Deputies described the suspect as a Hispanic or Arabic man in his early 20s wearing a grey hoodie. He got out of the passenger's side of a vehicle and demanded an iPhone at gunpoint, according to the sheriff's office.

One iPhone was taken, but no one was injured.

According to the sheriff's office, there's no known patterns or related incident at this point.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Woman robbed at gunpoint in front of her home

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits