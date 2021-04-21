13 catalytic converters recovered in Ceres

After approaching the car, the officer said he could see two catalytic converters in the backseat as well as cutting tools and a floor jack on the passenger side.

CERES, Calif. — Three men were arrested and 13 catalytic converters were recovered after police responded to a call of suspicious activity in a Ceres neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the neighborhood in the 2400 block of Walter Drive around 5 a.m. after a witness said he saw the suspects stealing catalytic converters.

Police responded and spotted a car matching the witness’s description leaving the neighborhood. The officer pulled the car over as it turned into a CVS Pharmacy just a few blocks away.

According to the report, after approaching the car the officer could see two catalytic converters in the backseat as well as cutting tools and a floor jack on the passenger side.

Three men in the car were detained while the officer searched the rest of the vehicle. The other 11 catalytic converters were found inside the trunk, police said.

The suspects are identified as 28-year-old Tou Ta Xiong, 34-year-old Mee Xiong, and 25-year-old David Baker, all from Merced. They were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on complaints of grand theft, vandalism, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, tampering with a vehicle, and violation of probation.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jon Vera at 209-538-5730.

