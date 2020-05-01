STOCKTON, Calif. — Fourteen stolen firearms are still missing after the Christmas Day theft of three military families, according to California Highway Patrol in Stockton.

CHP shared the story in Facebook post, saying that luckily nearly about 90% of what was inside the trailer was recover just days later, 14 miles away in Manteca, Calif.

The tractor-trailer was stolen on Dec. 25 in Stockton. Inside the 53-foot trailer were all of the belongings of the three active military families in the process of moving for active duty relocation, CHP said. In all, the property had a total value of $100,000.

Officers haven’t said how they identified a suspect in the truck theft, but said that same day they went to Livingston, Calif. with a search warrant for the home of Michael Travis Forward.

It was during their search of Forward’s home that officers found about 90% of the stolen cargo load, CHP said.

On New Year’s Eve, investigators found Forward, "in possession of a stolen Harley Davidson" and booked him into the San Joaquin County Jail for charges related to auto and cargo theft.

At this point, officers haven’t said if the Harley Davidson was one of the items stolen from the tractor-trailer in Stockton on Dec. 25.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the missing firearms is asked to call the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team at (209)948-3790.

THEFT TIMELINE:

DEC. 25, 2019: Tractor-trailer stolen in Stockton

CHP Stockton

DEC. 28, 2019: Stolen truck recovered

The investigators located and recovered the stolen truck and trailer in the city of Manteca. Later that evening, investigators authored and executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect, identified as Michael Travis Forward, in the city of Livingston, during which they located approximately 90% of the stolen cargo load.

DEC. 31, 2019: Investigators make an arrest

Investigators located and arrested Michael Travis Forward in possession of a stolen Harley Davidson. Suspect Forward was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to auto theft and cargo theft.

