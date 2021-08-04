x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

14-year-old crashes car into house after being shot in Stockton, police say

The teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot when two juveniles walked up to his car in Stockton, police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old crashed into a house after he was shot while driving in Stockton, according to Stockton Police officials. 

The shooting happened on Wednesday after two people walked up to his car, police said in a Facebook post

Officers say the teenager was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They have not said whether if the shooting was an isolated incident nor did they release much information on the suspects' identities. 

Police have also not released the identity of the victim.  

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

WATCH MORE: Stockton Arena opens mass vaccination site