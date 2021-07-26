14-year-old killed after shooting in Fairfield

Fairfield police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy on murder and other weapons related offenses.

FAIRFIELD, Calif — One teenager is dead and another teen is in custody after a shooting in Fairfield.

Police said what was originally called in as a reported crash involving a train and a pedestrian actually turned out to be a deadly shooting. On July 25, around 2:30 a.m., responding officers found the body of a 14-year-old boy at the railroad tracks to the rear of State Street.

Investigators said no crash had actually happened and that the teen had gunshot wounds to his body. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released, but police did say he was a resident of Fairfield.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken into custody and booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall on murder and other weapons-related offenses.

Noting that the deadly shooting doesn't appear to be a random act of violence and that there is no known gang aspect to the crime, police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.

